Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €12.00 ($13.64) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.32) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.79 ($16.80).

FRA SHA opened at €11.37 ($12.92) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

