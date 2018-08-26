Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.32) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.25) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.79 ($16.80).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €11.37 ($12.92) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.