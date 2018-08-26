SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,915,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SBA Communications by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,448,000 after acquiring an additional 431,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,930,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $296,018.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,412 shares of company stock worth $42,674,675 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

SBA Communications stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $140.62 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

