Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $50.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.61% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $50,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.