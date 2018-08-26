Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $17.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,387,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,415 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 499,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,968,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,178,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $91.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

