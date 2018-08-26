Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $502,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NYSE SC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 687,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,705. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

