Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFM. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.06 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

