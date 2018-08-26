salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,468,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $1,468,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $724,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total value of $1,451,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $724,900.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $1,455,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $2,156,250.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $702,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $725,000.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,421,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $740,350.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

