salesforce.com (CRM) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $633,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 543,942 shares worth $75,624,499. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.