Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,145,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 542,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 493,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

