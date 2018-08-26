Ryerson (RYI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4126308917211 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

RYI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 207,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.91. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2,278.26% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

