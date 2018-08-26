Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 413,717 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.84% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $25,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 26,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

