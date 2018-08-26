Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 267,367 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Allegheny Technologies worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $26.14 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,844 shares of company stock valued at $191,943 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

