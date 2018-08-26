Royce & Associates LP Has $19.29 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.48% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.57. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.73%. equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.