Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147,139 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.81% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 37,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 70.4% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 60,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

In other news, major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 2,200 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Marc G. Elliott sold 13,000 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,797 shares of company stock worth $889,760. 31.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

