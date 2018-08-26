Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) Price Tops $0.0036

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00263719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152496 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035000 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin Profile

Royal Kingdom Coin’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official website is www.royalkingdomcoin.com . The official message board for Royal Kingdom Coin is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise

Buying and Selling Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

