Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Just Energy Group (JE) Price Target to C$5.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.45.

In other Just Energy Group news, insider Ron Joyce bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Also, Director Brett Perlman bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400 over the last quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.