Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $133.54 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $133,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $88,601,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $78,512,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $77,254,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 509.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

