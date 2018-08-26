Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Boosted by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,549,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,070,327,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $469,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,305,000 after acquiring an additional 724,764 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,720,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,782,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,829,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,521,000 after acquiring an additional 509,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,701.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.