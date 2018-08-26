Roku (ROKU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.26 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -28.24.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 370,486 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $21,154,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,318,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,671 shares of company stock worth $67,551,143. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Roku by 280.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.