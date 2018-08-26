Rogers (ROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

ROG stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $105.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $214.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $229,573.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,990,000 after purchasing an additional 531,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 230,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rogers by 1,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rogers by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 227,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 6,357.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

