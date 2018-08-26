RLI (RLI) & State Auto Financial (STFC) Head to Head Contrast

RLI (NASDAQ: STFC) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RLI has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RLI and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 0 0 2.00 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

RLI currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.25%. State Auto Financial has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than RLI.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 12.91% 9.13% 2.64% State Auto Financial -0.82% -0.25% -0.07%

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years. RLI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLI and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $797.22 million 4.32 $105.02 million $1.61 48.19 State Auto Financial $1.42 billion 0.96 -$10.70 million ($0.40) -79.10

RLI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than State Auto Financial. State Auto Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats State Auto Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental, related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; healthcare liability coverages; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, marine, homeowners', and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

