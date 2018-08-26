Rite Aid (RAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rite Aid has recently terminated its merger deal with Albertsons in the best interest of shareholders. Also, the company is likely to execute its strategic plan as a standalone company and is focused on leveraging its retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM and wellness offerings. Further, the completion of sale of stores to Walgreens and focus on wellness remodeling remains encouraging. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also marked the second straight quarterly gain in first-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the stock has lagged the industry in a month owing to lower-than-expected earnings in the fiscal first quarter. Further, the company’s recently slashed outlook, in response to the unfavorable trends in the generic drug market, has hit investor sentiments hard. The company revealed that the generic drug purchasing efficiencies are likely to be $80 million lower than the estimation in its initial guidance.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Rite Aid’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

