Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

NYSE RBA opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,270.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $879,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

