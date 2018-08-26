RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $565.95 million and a P/E ratio of 128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 198.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

