Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE:EXC opened at $44.03 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

