Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $118,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $37.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

