Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,554 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Masimo worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $863,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $6,257,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $13,518,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,589. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.30 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

