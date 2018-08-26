RevolverCoin (XRE) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $86,491.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin (CRYPTO:XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,074,276 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org . RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

