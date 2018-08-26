RevolutionVR Hits One Day Volume of $17,063.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $17,063.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00855018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002866 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011505 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013036 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

