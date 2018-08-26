Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) & Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -206.02% -40.61% -33.08% Achillion Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.26% -24.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five Prime Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Achillion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $39.51 million 12.61 -$150.22 million ($5.38) -2.60 Achillion Pharmaceuticals $15.00 million 26.05 -$85.23 million ($0.62) -4.55

Achillion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Achillion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Prime Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. Its product candidates also comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and bladder cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 as a monotherapy in various cancers. The company's FP-1039 is in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Its preclinical product candidates include FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody; FPA154, a tetravalent agonistic antibody that activates glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor; and FPT155, a CD80-Fc fusion protein, which modulates signaling pathways. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with bluebird bio, Inc., Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy. The company is also developing ACH-5228, a factor D inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial; ACH-5548, a factor D inhibitor; and other factor D inhibitors. It has license agreements with GCA Therapeutics, Ltd and Ora, Inc., as well as a collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

