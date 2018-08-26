Reviewing Equinix (EQIX) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Equinix (NASDAQ: ROIC) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Equinix and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 5.71% 7.22% 2.57% Retail Opportunity Investments 13.23% 2.90% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $4.37 billion 7.83 $232.98 million $18.53 23.21 Retail Opportunity Investments $273.26 million 8.11 $38.47 million $1.14 17.24

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equinix and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 2 18 0 2.90 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 6 2 0 2.11

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $508.45, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $19.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

