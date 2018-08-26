Reviewing Bojangles (BOJA) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Bojangles (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Bojangles and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles 11.24% 9.91% 4.88% Cheesecake Factory 6.00% 17.87% 8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bojangles and Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles $547.44 million 0.99 $72.00 million $0.83 17.77 Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 1.07 $157.39 million $2.60 20.32

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bojangles has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bojangles and Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles 0 7 1 0 2.13 Cheesecake Factory 0 13 1 0 2.07

Bojangles presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $51.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Bojangles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Bojangles on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

