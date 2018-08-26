Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.07. Retrophin posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $4,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of RTRX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 301,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,808. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

