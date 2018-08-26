Request Network (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $30.88 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Request Network has a market cap of $30.88 million and $351,601.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00262165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035895 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,990,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,260,902 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, OKEx, CoinExchange, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, COSS, Mercatox, DDEX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

