Renault (RNO) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.37 ($108.37).

Shares of RNO opened at €95.21 ($108.19) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

