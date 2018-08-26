Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $4,683,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $533,182.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,970.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,945,490 shares of company stock valued at $139,949,925. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

