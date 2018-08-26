Redwood Investments LLC Increases Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,926 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Trex worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 142,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other Trex news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,057,493 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

