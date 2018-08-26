Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in RealPage Inc (RP)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 312,623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.33% of RealPage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 316.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 764,890 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RealPage by 190.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 268,570 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in RealPage by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 899,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after buying an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RP opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.07.
In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 752,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $44,595,457.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at $115,247,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,181,754 shares in the company, valued at $958,607,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,037,941 shares of company stock worth $177,069,717. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.
RealPage Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.
