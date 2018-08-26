Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in RealPage Inc (RP)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 312,623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.33% of RealPage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 316.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 764,890 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RealPage by 190.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 268,570 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in RealPage by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 899,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after buying an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.07.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 752,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $44,595,457.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at $115,247,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,181,754 shares in the company, valued at $958,607,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,037,941 shares of company stock worth $177,069,717. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

