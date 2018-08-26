Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 102,105 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises approximately 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Qualys worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,072,127.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $1,761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,694,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,973 shares of company stock worth $24,501,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

