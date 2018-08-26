Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,212 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,880.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,358.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $42.88 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

