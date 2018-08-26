Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $769,000 in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stock

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

