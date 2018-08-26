Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

