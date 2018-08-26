Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $42.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We are maintaining our HOLD rating on RRGB following its full Q2 earnings release as dine-in traffic challenges and margin pressures persist. The execution of its team service model (in early ’18) and value focus has led to disappointing results thus far. Accordingly, RRGB will re-invest in training and tweak its Tavern Double offerings/pricing looking forward. While shares are trading at or near an industry-low valuation, a lack of earnings visibility keeps us on the sidelines. We are maintaining our FY18 EPS estimate of $1.81 but lowering our FY19 estimate to $2.03 from $2.15. Our price target remains $42, which is based on ~6.0x our 2019 EBITDA estimate.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRGB. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

RRGB stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $527.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 200.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

