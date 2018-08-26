Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $169,013.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail and TDAX. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00264616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00154124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035702 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

