Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.02 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.0412 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

