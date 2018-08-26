Randgold Resources Limited (RRS) Receives GBX 7,401.11 Average PT from Analysts

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,401.11 ($94.61).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities cut Randgold Resources to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.70) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.48) price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of RRS opened at GBX 5,122 ($65.47) on Thursday. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 5,760 ($73.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,255 ($105.52).

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

