RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

RadNet stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 128,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,805. RadNet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

