Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

QRTEA stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

