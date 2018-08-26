QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.75 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, DDEX and LBank. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00263128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035657 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,316,585 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Koinex, IDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, LATOKEN, LBank, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

